Leonard Ugorji

Wallet App

Leonard Ugorji
Leonard Ugorji
Wallet App wallet app minimal ui ux app payment app
Hey Folks! 👋
Take a look at the wallet app that helps to make all the payments much easier. Hope you enjoy the interface as I enjoyed the design process ☺️

Feel free to share some ❤️
Feedback is always welcome
Feedback is always welcome
Posted on Mar 3, 2021
Leonard Ugorji
Leonard Ugorji

