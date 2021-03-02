Lev Makarov

Apple Watch Ui Kit Weather

Lev Makarov
Lev Makarov
Hire Me
  • Save
Apple Watch Ui Kit Weather vector app product design illustration video smart watch after effects dark theme weather icon figma uiux neomodeon ui kit design apple watch animation gif
Apple Watch Ui Kit Weather vector app product design illustration video smart watch after effects dark theme weather icon figma uiux neomodeon ui kit design apple watch animation gif
Download color palette
  1. Гифка.mp4
  2. Apple Watch Ui Kit Weather.jpg
  3. Apple Watch Ui Kit 2.jpg

Hi Friends 👋
I keep making screens for my Apple Watch Ui Kit, this time it's a weather screen category.
There will be more to come, I plan to continue working on my Ui Kit and develop other categories, I will share the rest of the content soon.

PS. Evgeny thank you very much for the help with animation for this project bro 🖤

I hope you enjoy it, if so - Press Like 🔥

4556150f2357388fbb22f7814019244e
Rebound of
Apple Watch Ui Kit
By Lev Makarov
Lev Makarov
Lev Makarov
I love making cozy designs 🔥 Product UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Lev Makarov

View profile
    • Like