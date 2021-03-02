Apple Watch Ui Kit Weather

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Friends 👋
I keep making screens for my Apple Watch Ui Kit, this time it's a weather screen category.
There will be more to come, I plan to continue working on my Ui Kit and develop other categories, I will share the rest of the content soon.
PS. Evgeny thank you very much for the help with animation for this project bro 🖤
I hope you enjoy it, if so - Press Like 🔥