Virtual Business Auditorium

1) These 3D rendered Auditorium are fully customizable, so each and every company can have their own branded interactive event that can replace real life events and give the visitors an engaging experience.
2) This is a great solution for companies in the current changed situation in the world where people are not able to visit events.
The scenes were Modeled in 3D Max and rendered in Corona.
I hope you enjoy the results and keep following. Thanks!