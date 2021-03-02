Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikhil Jadhav

Virtual Business Auditorium

Nikhil Jadhav
Nikhil Jadhav
  • Save
Virtual Business Auditorium augmented reality web app 3d tour virtual auditorium virtual tour auditorium
Download color palette

1) These 3D rendered Auditorium are fully customizable, so each and every company can have their own branded interactive event that can replace real life events and give the visitors an engaging experience.
2) This is a great solution for companies in the current changed situation in the world where people are not able to visit events.
The scenes were Modeled in 3D Max and rendered in Corona.

I hope you enjoy the results and keep following. Thanks!

Nikhil Jadhav
Nikhil Jadhav

More by Nikhil Jadhav

View profile
    • Like