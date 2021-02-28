Alexey Tishin
💊 E-commerce for distribution of drugs and medical products

💊 E-commerce for distribution of drugs and medical products solution b2c b2b colorful modern design interface medical drugs design user interface ui ux website web ecommerce platform product design
UX/UI for B2B MSP E-commerce platform. Medservice Plus — distributor of medicines and medical products from Kazakhstan.

