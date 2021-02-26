Interiors Online Store App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hi, friends! Find out more about our new shot — Interiors online store. 🏘
🛒The left screen shows the current interior. Each item in the room is marked with a short preview — name and price. At the bottom of the page there is a card with a highlighted item and the option to add it to the cart.
🛋The right screen is a product, where you can view photos, choose color options, buy or add a product to the cart. At the bottom, the buyer is offered similar products.
🚿We used a minimalistic color palette with accent orange and gray shades, and translucent cards.
🖼The main option is viewing products in the context of the interior, not on a separate white card.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Sergey Bulanov
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜
