Interiors Online Store App

Interiors Online Store App interior soft colors purchase furniture store store shop ecommerce shopping cart chair furniture startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, friends! Find out more about our new shot — Interiors online store. 🏘

🛒The left screen shows the current interior. Each item in the room is marked with a short preview — name and price. At the bottom of the page there is a card with a highlighted item and the option to add it to the cart.

🛋The right screen is a product, where you can view photos, choose color options, buy or add a product to the cart. At the bottom, the buyer is offered similar products.

🚿We used a minimalistic color palette with accent orange and gray shades, and translucent cards.

🖼The main option is viewing products in the context of the interior, not on a separate white card.

Created by Sergey Bulanov

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

