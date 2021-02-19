Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Patrick J. Hills

Logo Animation for Virtuous Circle Summit

Patrick J. Hills
Patrick J. Hills
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

The Virtuous Circle Summit offered a space for intimate dialogue on the latest trends, innovations, and challenges confronting the internet ecosystem. The summit featured guests like Kimberly Bryant, Barry Diller, Diane Greene, Apoorva Mehta, Michael Seibel, and more.

This logo animation was used for social, video around the event hall, video intro's for panelists, and ads.

Patrick J. Hills
Patrick J. Hills
Creative & Design Director
Hire Me

More by Patrick J. Hills

View profile
    • Like