Logo Animation for Virtuous Circle Summit

The Virtuous Circle Summit offered a space for intimate dialogue on the latest trends, innovations, and challenges confronting the internet ecosystem. The summit featured guests like Kimberly Bryant, Barry Diller, Diane Greene, Apoorva Mehta, Michael Seibel, and more.
This logo animation was used for social, video around the event hall, video intro's for panelists, and ads.