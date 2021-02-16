Monika

TAKK - Bathroom essentials

Monika
Monika
  • Save
TAKK - Bathroom essentials simply care subscription essentials cosmetics cosmetics product ux design ui design illustration
Download color palette

During my student work at Equaleyes, I participated in the Takk project. Takk is an online store that allows a customer to order offered packages of cosmetic products on a monthly basis. Under mentorship I worked on a user experience on the Takk online store and than on design (colors, fonts, graphic elements).

Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome. 😉

Monika
Monika

More by Monika

View profile
    • Like