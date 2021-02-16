TAKK - Bathroom essentials

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
During my student work at Equaleyes, I participated in the Takk project. Takk is an online store that allows a customer to order offered packages of cosmetic products on a monthly basis. Under mentorship I worked on a user experience on the Takk online store and than on design (colors, fonts, graphic elements).
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome. 😉