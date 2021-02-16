We - The Flexatel team - actively collaborate with educational and non-profit organizations.

For several years, our lead developer, Alexander Korolev, regularly conducted free lectures and practical classes for students of the Geography Department at Moscow State University, teaching programming fundamentals, as well as how to work with geographic information systems. Many of those who completed the course chose to continue working with geodata and map services professionally and obtained internships and employment as GIS specialists in large Russian companies.

In 2020, Flexatel created a web service project in collaboration with Greenpeace Russia, as part of our work with public organizations. We developed an interactive geographic map to collect, analyze, and visualize open data on climate change and its consequences, allowing activists to collect data on complaints about climate anomalies.

The main goals of the project were:

• Creating a web service that would collect data on citizens' complaints about the consequences of climate change, with the address (coordinates) and reasons for those complaints;

• Designing the database of complaints and the interface of the database management system;

• Developing the visualization of data on complaints about climate anomalies and their consequences;

• Developing the web service’s design based on client drafts.