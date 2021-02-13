Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TrolleyEgypt: Loyalty Program Design

TrolleyEgypt: Loyalty Program Design app ui design gamification mobile ui mobile app loyalty program loyalty ui design dashboard userinterface uidesign app ui
In 011/2019, I designed a loyalty program for TrolleyDelivery Egypt, the program where the user can easily do:
1. Redeem Rewards
2. See the number of earned, used, and expired points
3. Track the program status

Project Objectives and Scope:
1. Design the trolley program for Mobile and Web app
2. Renew the style guide of the TrolleyDelivery App
3. Fixes some unforseen fixes in UI

abdelazezhanyl@gmail.com

Digital Product Designer
