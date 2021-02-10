🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hi, friends! What about some wine? Or maybe some POS? 😁 Here is our new shot — Wine shop POS app. An app for the sale of wine products. 🍷
👱♂️ On the screen you can see a page that will help the employee or seller place an order.
🍾 On the left side there are name of the establishment, information about the seller, search and wine cards.
💸 On the right side there is a basket with the selected item and the final price.
☁️ What about colours? There is a predominance of a white background diluted with colored substrates on cards and accent blue, which calls for the main action — to calculate the client.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Sergey Bulanov
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜