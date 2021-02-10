Purrweb UI

Wine Shop POS App

Wine Shop POS App website ecommerce cart shopping cart drinks point of sale shop wine pos web startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, friends! What about some wine? Or maybe some POS? 😁 Here is our new shot — Wine shop POS app. An app for the sale of wine products. 🍷

👱‍♂️ On the screen you can see a page that will help the employee or seller place an order.

🍾 On the left side there are name of the establishment, information about the seller, search and wine cards.

💸 On the right side there is a basket with the selected item and the final price.

☁️ What about colours? There is a predominance of a white background diluted with colored substrates on cards and accent blue, which calls for the main action — to calculate the client.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Sergey Bulanov

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
