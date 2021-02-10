The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, friends! What about some wine? Or maybe some POS? 😁 Here is our new shot — Wine shop POS app. An app for the sale of wine products. 🍷

👱‍♂️ On the screen you can see a page that will help the employee or seller place an order.

🍾 On the left side there are name of the establishment, information about the seller, search and wine cards.

💸 On the right side there is a basket with the selected item and the final price.

☁️ What about colours? There is a predominance of a white background diluted with colored substrates on cards and accent blue, which calls for the main action — to calculate the client.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Sergey Bulanov

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜