COCKTAIL recipes app

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this cocktail app you can choose cocktails by spirit and themes. When you choose a cocktail, you will see the ingredients, the recipe and the video toturial. If you find that you are missing an ingredient, you will select the necessary things and order them through the online store. To buy the right amount of ingredients, you can calculate the amount of ingredients based on the desired amount of cocktails.
Images Source: https://www.freepik.com/
Welcome to share your thoughts.