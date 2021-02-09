COCKTAIL recipes app

In this cocktail app you can choose cocktails by spirit and themes. When you choose a cocktail, you will see the ingredients, the recipe and the video toturial. If you find that you are missing an ingredient, you will select the necessary things and order them through the online store. To buy the right amount of ingredients, you can calculate the amount of ingredients based on the desired amount of cocktails.

Images Source: https://www.freepik.com/

