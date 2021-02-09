Cardboard Nerd Board App

I Just launched my first real app in both the iOS app Store and the Google Play Store. The app allows you to discover new board games through curated lists. Currently the app features a Top 100 Section, Hot Games Section and a Board Game News section. You can tap into each game, find all the details you need, watch videos and find where to purchase the game.

In the future I hope to implement a favoriting feature, live stream playthroughs of games, and a whole bunch more. Download the free app and check it out!

iOS - http://apple.co/3q6AIRB

Android - http://bit.ly/2Z0Yvqs