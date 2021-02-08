3D App Icons Renders

Whats up guys? 👋

Recently I had occasion to create bunch of animations with use of app icons. If you saw them eventually - that's awesome (psstt... you can see it still, this post is rebound of that shot) and I hope you liked it and have fun watching it as much as I had fun creating it.

I thought that maybe some of you will found it useful and maybe you would like to use some of frames from those animations in your personal/commercial projects.

I am sharing it with you - of course for free. I am planning to create more in the future, but for now it is what it is.

All renders are in .PNG format and have 1024x1024 px's resolution with transparent background.

I am attaching previews under this shot so you can grab them quickly and preview the quality (or lack of quality 🤷🏼‍♂️) but for full pack go to Gumroad please.

You can always share some love ❤️ by pressing "L" if you are into.

Thank you and stay safe guys!