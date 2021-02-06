Swathi Gopalakrishnan

Talent Fest - Branding

Swathi Gopalakrishnan
Swathi Gopalakrishnan
  • Save
Talent Fest - Branding brochure campaign design talent fest event branding activity colleges competition fest talent hunt festival branding posters online contest college culturals events paintings craft art sculptures
Download color palette
Swathi Gopalakrishnan
Swathi Gopalakrishnan

More by Swathi Gopalakrishnan

View profile
    • Like