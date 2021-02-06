Swathi Gopalakrishnan

Talent Fest - Branding

Swathi Gopalakrishnan
Swathi Gopalakrishnan
  • Save
Talent Fest - Branding brochure campaigns graphic design fest events app activity social media design competitions culturals college registration talent hunt festival talent fest online contest social media branding branding event flyers acting
Download color palette
Swathi Gopalakrishnan
Swathi Gopalakrishnan

More by Swathi Gopalakrishnan

View profile
    • Like