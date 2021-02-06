Swathi Gopalakrishnan

Talent Fest - Branding

Swathi Gopalakrishnan
Swathi Gopalakrishnan
  • Save
Talent Fest - Branding brochure talents talent hunt talent fest graphic design campaign design painting promotions branding social media branding poster college culturals craft art festival fest event branding online contest portrait
Download color palette
Swathi Gopalakrishnan
Swathi Gopalakrishnan

More by Swathi Gopalakrishnan

View profile
    • Like