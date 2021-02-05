Lisa Dzera

Message Results: Dashboard & Metrics

This web app dashboard shows clinic staff users the key metrics and results from sending a mass message to their patients. Information shown includes number of patients who received the message, response, retention, and delivery rates, and a chart visualizing how patients responded.

