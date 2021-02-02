GraphIT - Logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fotios Pechlivanis

Logo design for GraphIT.

The mark forms the letters "I", "t" and a negative space "G".

GraphIT is an interactive graph editor and visualizer for Dijkstra SPF and Automata (NFA, DFA). It is designed for educational purposes and computer science enthusiasts.

You can check the website here:
GraphIT

