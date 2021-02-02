Fotios Pechlivanis

Fellow. - Logo

Logo design for fellow.

There are three main ideas in the mark. It symbolises:
1. The letter "F".
2. The famous hitchhiking hand gesture, the "thumbs up".
3. The feathers of the sandals of the Greek God Hermes, the protector of travellers.

fellow. is a carpooling mobile application based in Greece.

