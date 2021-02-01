This redesigned book cover of Antony & Cleopatra was a side project inspired by a previous class assignment (redesigning a public domain book cover).

I wanted to redesign this book in a new and unique way rather than the typical Antony & Cleopatra or Roman/Egyptian illustrations on the cover. After reading, I decided to use one of the themes from the play: conflict between reason and emotion. I used the idea of brain vs. heart to build off of this theme.