Kat Baranowska

NaturalAntibody

Kat Baranowska
Kat Baranowska
  • Save
NaturalAntibody startup analytics math health webpage webstie covid-19 covid research database data technology medical medtech antibody ui 2d
NaturalAntibody startup analytics math health webpage webstie covid-19 covid research database data technology medical medtech antibody ui 2d
Download color palette
  1. 111111.jpg
  2. 222222.jpg

NaturalAntibody offers databases and analytical protocols to facilitate engineering antibody-based therapeutics.

Very difficult project - difficult subject area, no photos from client, no graphics, no content, no branding, no time, no budget for a creative developer :)

Kat Baranowska
Kat Baranowska

More by Kat Baranowska

View profile
    • Like