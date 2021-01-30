Hello Folks

After a long while, I am back again from team UI Deft.

This time a Restaurant Website Landing Page.

Hope you guys like this concept & Feel free to share your feedback.

Press "Like" to share some love!

Follow me on Dribbble & Instagram😎

I am available for new projects.

Email: supriyosajib@gmail.com

Skype: live:supriyosajib

--------------------------------------------------------------

If you want a great team for your project :

uideft@gmail.com



Follow our team😎

Dribbble

