Jaha tv Comedy Streaming

Jaha tv Comedy Streaming typography comedy colors network app tv streaming branding websites ux ui graphic design design
  1. Jaha.tv Comedy Streaming.png
  2. Polotics1 2.png
  3. Dating 2.png
  4. Dark-Humor 2.png

Jahatv is a concept in the making, focusing on the quality of personalized content for a stand-up comedy streaming platform, and not the number of titles.

Focused on stand up material and no censoring, allowing for full comedic expression.

“A day without laughter is a day wasted.”
Charlie Chaplin

Brand Designer - Graphics, UI/UX, Illustration.
