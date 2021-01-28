Cam Sackett

International WELL Building Institute

Cam Sackett
Cam Sackett
  • Save
Download color palette

Our team enjoyed designing this site for the International WELL Building Institute; A rad opportunity to assist IWBI in its mission to make buildings healthier for all of us worldwide and help you feel safe and healthy at your favorite places.

What we were responsible for:
- Art Direction
- Design
- Motion design
- Development

"Look for the seal" and check out the website!
wellhealthsafety.com
________________________________________________

Reform Collective is currently on the lookout for designers and developers. Come help us make rad things 🤘
E-mail us at hello@reformcollective.com if you're interested in learning more.

Cam Sackett
Cam Sackett
Designer and aspiring wizard

More by Cam Sackett

View profile
    • Like