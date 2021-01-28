🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Our team enjoyed designing this site for the International WELL Building Institute; A rad opportunity to assist IWBI in its mission to make buildings healthier for all of us worldwide and help you feel safe and healthy at your favorite places.
What we were responsible for:
- Art Direction
- Design
- Motion design
- Development
"Look for the seal" and check out the website!
wellhealthsafety.com
Reform Collective is currently on the lookout for designers and developers. Come help us make rad things 🤘
E-mail us at hello@reformcollective.com if you're interested in learning more.