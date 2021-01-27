Ecology Starter App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, guys! How ya doin? We have a new shot for you — Ecology Starter Pack App. It’s an app for those who want to start to live your life consciously and take care about nature. ☘️

♻️It’s a platform for introducing ecology into people's lives. So basically, you need to complete tasks and get points (lease plastic, glass, make reusable bags, use recycled materials, clean the shores from garbage). At the end of the month, the most active ones receive prizes from sponsors.

🐸What about the color palette? We wanted to associate this app with softness and calmness, so we use pleasant and nice shades, and for small accents use green (like, obviously:)), purple and yellow.

🌎Users can create your blog with photo reports and ideas to save the planet. You can buy clothes made from recycled materials and donate money from this to charity.

🏖 Also, users can organize events right in the app. Gather friends to clean up a nearby beach or even hold a demonstration to protect endangered animals.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Purrweb team

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜