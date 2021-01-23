🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Google Ads Pack is ideal for the Real estate business. So whether you are running Google Ads for your companies, this kit is right for you. It comes with five standard dimensions, which also meet Google AdWords banners sizes, gives you the freedom to choose a design and put your ads in different sizes.
✔️ 240x400
✔️ 250x250
✔️ 240x400
✔️ 300x600
✔️ 970x250
✔️ 1200x1200
Features of Google Ads Banner Kit:
✔️ Ready to Use for Google Ads
✔️ Fully Layered and Well-organized
✔️ All Shapes are Vector-based
✔️ High Resolution
