Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | Free pack

Hello 👋!
New update from Clayio project.
Finally I come up with some free time to prepare free pack of some of our icons. Feel free to download this pack and use it everywhere you like but recommended place is on you iOS mobile homescreen.
Proper pack with some assets that you can use in your projects will come a bit later with more extensions than just .PNG.
Have awesome day!
👉 Home for this project is here: designbuddy.io.
👉 Need specific one? Suggest your idea in comment section.
👉 More updates on Twitter.
👉 With excellent cooperation with: Karol Piwowarczyk ❤️.