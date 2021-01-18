Good for Sale
Maciej Nowak

Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | Free pack

Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
  • Save
Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | Free pack freebie download mockup icons design icon design iconography icons pack icon set app iconset asset download icons icon netflix messenger google gmail ui design free
Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | Free pack freebie download mockup icons design icon design iconography icons pack icon set app iconset asset download icons icon netflix messenger google gmail ui design free
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-post-img-1.png
  2. Dribbble-post-img-2.png

Clayio | set of 3d icons for your iPhone

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on designbuddy.io
Good for sale
Clayio | set of 3d icons for your iPhone

Hello 👋!

New update from Clayio project.

Finally I come up with some free time to prepare free pack of some of our icons. Feel free to download this pack and use it everywhere you like but recommended place is on you iOS mobile homescreen.

Proper pack with some assets that you can use in your projects will come a bit later with more extensions than just .PNG.

Have awesome day!

___________________________________________________

👉 Home for this project is here: designbuddy.io.

👉 Need specific one? Suggest your idea in comment section.

👉 More updates on Twitter.

👉 With excellent cooperation with: Karol Piwowarczyk ❤️.

Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
👋 Having fun with design

More by Maciej Nowak

View profile
    • Like