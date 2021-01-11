RAW WATCH - Checkout process

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I previously did this design as part of the 30 days of web design challenge by Ran Segall, but I decided to make a few changes and design the checkout process for purchasing the watch.
View the design of the checkout process for this hero section on my Behance profile
As always, your feedback is welcome.