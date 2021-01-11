Mike T

RAW WATCH - Checkout process

I previously did this design as part of the 30 days of web design challenge by Ran Segall, but I decided to make a few changes and design the checkout process for purchasing the watch.

View the design of the checkout process for this hero section on my Behance profile

As always, your feedback is welcome.

