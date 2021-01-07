Mike T

Sophia Randolph - Photography Landing Page

Sophia Randolph - Photography Landing Page
After completing Ran Segall's #30daysofwebdesign challenge on Instagram, we thought the best way to show what we have learned from the challenge was to create a concept project.

Co-owner: Mengjiao

View the full project: Behance

