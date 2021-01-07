Street Icons (90's Inspired)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Icons inspired by some of the activities in streets. I also wanted to incorporate bright and vibrant colours, so here you have it.
Hope you guys like it and hit the "L" button.