Rack: Remixing American Style

Missing the opportunity to visit museums during the pandemic, I designed the museum exhibit I wish I could attend. RACK imagines a retrospective look at hip-hop fashion. Despite having such an outsized influence, as a primarily Black art form in a racist society, stylistic evolution happened through the cracks, twisting and flipping conventions in the process.
I set the project identity in Schnyder, a serif display typeface created initially for T, the New York Times style magazine. Symbolically, I loved the idea of borrowing the identity font from such an established fashion publication. On a practical level, the high-contrast thick and thins combined with the odd proportions gave it just the right amount of classical and contemporary style.