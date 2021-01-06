Fly Flower - Flower Shop Template

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fly Flower is an elegant and impressive Adobe XD template for a flower shop website. This multipurpose flower store template is stunning, modern, and responsive. This template is perfectly suitable for a nursery, florists, shops, and businesses selling flowers, exotic flowers, bouquets, and other related products.
It contains a free Adobe XD file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Adobe XD file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Minimal and Modern Design Landing Page
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Creative and Professional Design
✔️ Easily Editable Files
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Free Fonts and CC0 Images
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready
Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!
You can contact us at Upwork.
Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance