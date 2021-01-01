Dave Seadon

The Church Office brand and website design

The Church Office brand and website design
Brand identity and website for The Church Office. The Church Office exists to support leadership and ministry work that happens behind the scenes. They bring helpful and encouraging content to equip and support those involved in church administration, church leadership and structuring church life.

www.thechurchoffice.co.uk

Posted on Jan 1, 2021
