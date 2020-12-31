Anna Astanina

SoundCloud Redesign Mobile App UX/UI – 02

SoundCloud Redesign Mobile App UX/UI – 02
I keep showing the concept of redesign SoundCloud mobile app. Here is the modernized Library. "My Favorites" is the most popular cathegory so I distinguish it compared to others. Library includes cathegories, recently played playlists and listening history of tracks.

Posted on Dec 31, 2020
