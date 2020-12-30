The Upside Down Kingdom Animation

The Sermon on the Mount: the King's instructions for living as citizens in His (seemingly) upside-down kingdom. (Loving your enemies? Doing good to those who hate you? What was He talking about?)

Jesus' words were shocking and vibrant, hence the colors.

This logo was created for Campus Fellowship's social media devo series through Matthew 5-7 in April 2020.

The animation demonstrates how the logo concept came to be. It also shows how we introduced the series on Instagram stories -- users clicked through each image to reveal the series title.