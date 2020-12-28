Good for Sale
Piqo

Vidily Illustrations - 40+ Illustrations pack🔥

Piqo
Piqo
  • Save
Vidily Illustrations - 40+ Illustrations pack🔥 girl illustrator black and white colorful character phone search hand login table chart ecommerce shop kit behance teamwork illustration illustraion design dark
Vidily Illustrations - 40+ Illustrations pack🔥 girl illustrator black and white colorful character phone search hand login table chart ecommerce shop kit behance teamwork illustration illustraion design dark
Vidily Illustrations - 40+ Illustrations pack🔥 girl illustrator black and white colorful character phone search hand login table chart ecommerce shop kit behance teamwork illustration illustraion design dark
Vidily Illustrations - 40+ Illustrations pack🔥 girl illustrator black and white colorful character phone search hand login table chart ecommerce shop kit behance teamwork illustration illustraion design dark
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.png
  2. Dribbble 2.png
  3. Dribbble 3.png
  4. Dribbble 4.png

Vidily Illustrations - 40+ Illustrations Pack

Price
$42
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Vidily Illustrations - 40+ Illustrations Pack

Vidily Illustration was finally released 🔥

Behance present (20,000+ px height):
"https://www.behance.net/gallery/110263597/Vidily-Illustration-pack-40-Illustrations"

The Vidily Illustration Pack has been designed with great attention to detail and aesthetics, applying the latest trends in Illustration Design.
Creating your own unique Illustrations made easy.
Fully vectorized and resizable elements and Hassle-free change of each shape’s color.
Create your own Illustration by combining various elements to fit your Design System.

Download our latest kits:
" www.piqo.design/ui8 "

I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE | TW

Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!

More by Piqo

View profile
    • Like