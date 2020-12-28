Photographers App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
📷 How is it going, friends? Check out how the Purrweb team designed an app for renting photo equipment. The main functionality is to create a resume and portfolio, buy or rent special equipment (camera, lighting, smoke machine), as well as convenient booking of photo studios.
🎥 On the left screen you can find available options of cameras for day/week/month and detailed description. After you choose what suits you best you can click ‘Select date’ and done! You’re amazing! On the right screen there is a photographer’s profile where you can find info about them and their work and price.
🔹For this app we choose dark blue palette and orange as accent colour.
🤳🏻This is an app for photographers and videographers. Here you can find the necessary equipment for filming, rent space or choose the photographer for your event.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Julia Lebedeva
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜