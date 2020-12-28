Photographers App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

📷 How is it going, friends? Check out how the Purrweb team designed an app for renting photo equipment. The main functionality is to create a resume and portfolio, buy or rent special equipment (camera, lighting, smoke machine), as well as convenient booking of photo studios.

🎥 On the left screen you can find available options of cameras for day/week/month and detailed description. After you choose what suits you best you can click ‘Select date’ and done! You’re amazing! On the right screen there is a photographer’s profile where you can find info about them and their work and price.

🔹For this app we choose dark blue palette and orange as accent colour.

🤳🏻This is an app for photographers and videographers. Here you can find the necessary equipment for filming, rent space or choose the photographer for your event.

Created by Julia Lebedeva

