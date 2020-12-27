Newsletter Logo Project Approved

Ardiann Fauzi

Here is the final logo for the Newsletter Studio Logo Project with some color scheme adjustment. I am also excited to share how the logo is applied to several mockups in upcoming shots.

The company provides a great email and newsletter plugin for Umbraco CMS called Newsletter Studio.

Please share your opinions on this logo project below :)

