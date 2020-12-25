Techeshta

Genius Event - Multiple Event & Conference Template

Genius Event is a high-quality landing page template based on Figma. It comes with a clean design and all essential elements for launching a full-featured event website in a few minutes. This one is suited for companies or organizations planning to organize meetings, events, exhibitions, and conferences.

It's 100% customizable. All symbols and objects are vector-based and easily editable. Plus, all shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ The Layout is Fully Responsive
✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Pixel Perfect

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

