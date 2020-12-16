Daility 2 — Design system

I worked on this task last week and today I want to show you a preview of its design system. 🤘

🔥 Download my latest UI Kit:

" http://piqo.design/ui8 "

We tried our best to make the components and styles well-designed and organized.

Daility is a workout app with 100+ screens & 140+ widgets also with 40+ graphs and charts. in 2 themes dark and light.

⚡️ I used iconly icons pack, you can download it from: `https://piqo.design/figma`

―

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE | TW