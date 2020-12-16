Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Arman Rokni ⚡️
Piqo

Daility 2 — Design system

Arman Rokni ⚡️
Piqo
Arman Rokni ⚡️ for Piqo
Daility 2 — Design system styleguide 3d assets icons spacing inputs floating button buttons guideline design system dark ios mobile app ui mobile minimal design colors clean app
  1. 27.png
  2. 32.png
  3. 28.png
  4. 31.png
  5. 30.png
  6. 29.png

Daility 2 | 280+ artboards

Daility 2 | 280+ artboards

I worked on this task last week and today I want to show you a preview of its design system. 🤘

🔥 Download my latest UI Kit:
" http://piqo.design/ui8 "

We tried our best to make the components and styles well-designed and organized.

Daility is a workout app with 100+ screens & 140+ widgets also with 40+ graphs and charts. in 2 themes dark and light.

⚡️ I used iconly icons pack, you can download it from: `https://piqo.design/figma`

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE | TW

Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!
