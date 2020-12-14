Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hasan Mahmud

travel logo

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
  • Save
travel logo businesscard branding branding design brandidentity minimalist logo modern logo ui ux designer ui ux design uiux travel app traveling travel logo travel agency
Download color palette

This logo was created for a travel agency company.

Their services include processing 6 tourist visas, selling plane tickets, selling various services including passport/visa/dollar endos. I hope you like the logo, and if you don't like it, there is a comment box, give us your valuable feedback.

Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line. Available for Logo Design or Branding Project:

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

You can also follow my other sites 😊

https://www.instagram.com/hasan.mahmud5995/?hl=en

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hasanmahmud-/

https://www.pinterest.com/hasanm889/_saved/

Related Keywords :
#businesscard #businesscarddesign #corporatebusinesscard #creativebusinesscard #cleanbusinesscard #branding #brandingdesign #brandidentity #brandidentitydesign #water #waterplant #waterindustry #waterlogo #watersevicelogo #plumbinglogo #creativewaterlogo #waterdroplet #waterdropletlogo #modernwaterlogo #waterplantlogo #industriallogo #instrumentlogo #brandidentity #corporatelogo #logodesign #logo #logodesign #logos #logotype #logodesigner #logoinspirations #logodesigns #logoinspiration #logotipo #logonew #logoplace #logomaker #logomark #logodesinger #logosai #logoroom #logomarca #logoolshop #logomurah #logodaily #logogrid #logoart #logoawesome #logolove #logoinspire #logobrand #logoprocess #logopassion #logotipos #logoconcept #creativelogo #modernlogo #conceptuallogo #logodesigners #brandidentity #brandidentitiydesigner #brandidentitiydesigners #branddesigners #branddesigner #typography #lettermark #wordmark #conceptual

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud

More by Hasan Mahmud

View profile
    • Like