Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mike T

Kinshasa Features - Web Design Concept Project

Mike T
Mike T
  • Save
Kinshasa Features - Web Design Concept Project uiux ui ux south africa ui ui design design landing page freelance web designer cape town freelancer
Download color palette

I had to design the web so that the relevant information is easier to find/spot. The aim of the website is to get the user to learn more about the company or hire the company.

The dark blue colour was the best option because it represents what the brand stands for. And we wanted to keep everything clean and consistent.

View full project: Behance

Mike T
Mike T

More by Mike T

View profile
    • Like