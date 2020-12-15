Susana Costa

Rupis birdwatching minimal logomark clean design nonprofit ngo conservation nature ethical sustainability green animals wildlife vulture bird illustration design conscious logo branding
Logo designed for Rupis, a nature conservation project which has taken place on the Portuguese-Spanish border, from 2015 to 2019.

This logomark illustrates the Egyptian Vulture bird.

