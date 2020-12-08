Mike T

Skate Hop Shop - Landing Page Concept

Mike T
Mike T
  • Save
Skate Hop Shop - Landing Page Concept minimal website designer website design south africa freelance web designer freelancer uxui uiux ux ui web designer online store skateboarding skateboards cape town landing page ux design ui ux ui design web design
Download color palette

A web design concept for a skateboard company that sells professional skateboarding products.

Had to design a website which shows the style and spirit of pro skateboarders. The main goal of the site is to get the user to create their own style by customising their skateboard and other items.

View full project: Behance

Mike T
Mike T

More by Mike T

View profile
    • Like