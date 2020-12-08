Skate Hop Shop - Landing Page Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A web design concept for a skateboard company that sells professional skateboarding products.
Had to design a website which shows the style and spirit of pro skateboarders. The main goal of the site is to get the user to create their own style by customising their skateboard and other items.
View full project: Behance