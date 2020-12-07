Dashboard App for Studio Owners

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, guys! We are here with a new shot! Check out how we designed a dashboard app for individual entrepreneurs and studio owners. It allows you to track statistics of visits to organized events, such as yoga or dance classes 📈
📆 The left side of the shot shows the profit chart for a period of time. Above it is information about total revenue, new subscriptions, and records. On the right side is a schedule of event visits by date.
🌸 The color palette is quite restrained. Most of the interface is black and white. The accent colors are bright pink and yellow.
👨🏼💼The app allows you to run your business more efficiently.
Created by Anastasia Miklashevich
