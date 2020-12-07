Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dashboard App for Studio Owners

Dashboard App for Studio Owners web statistics dashboard crm booking system booking startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Hey, guys! We are here with a new shot! Check out how we designed a dashboard app for individual entrepreneurs and studio owners. It allows you to track statistics of visits to organized events, such as yoga or dance classes 📈

📆 The left side of the shot shows the profit chart for a period of time. Above it is information about total revenue, new subscriptions, and records. On the right side is a schedule of event visits by date.

🌸 The color palette is quite restrained. Most of the interface is black and white. The accent colors are bright pink and yellow.

👨🏼‍💼The app allows you to run your business more efficiently.

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

