Pyzata Chata - logo for restaurant

We had the pleasure of preparing rebranding for the restaurant which serves Polish cuisine. The logo design is based on the previous rooster icon, which we have strongly refreshed and added a friendly font. How do you like it? You can see result on: www.pyzatachata.pl

Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️

Soon more! 🙌

Would you like to create your own brand or rebrand currently, but you do not know where to start?

Write at mpelinski@peltone.art

Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀

www.peltone.art