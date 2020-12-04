Mateusz Peliński
Peltone

Pyzata Chata - logo for restaurant

Mateusz Peliński
Peltone
Mateusz Peliński for Peltone
Hire Us
  • Save
Pyzata Chata - logo for restaurant vector farm logo meal logo dumplings pierogi chicken cock rooster teeth branding food logo cock logo polish cousin restaurant branding restaurant logo chicken logo pyzata chata rooster logo logo
Download color palette

We had the pleasure of preparing rebranding for the restaurant which serves Polish cuisine. The logo design is based on the previous rooster icon, which we have strongly refreshed and added a friendly font. How do you like it? You can see result on: www.pyzatachata.pl
Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Soon more! 🙌
Would you like to create your own brand or rebrand currently, but you do not know where to start?
Write at mpelinski@peltone.art
Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀
www.peltone.art

Peltone
Peltone
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Peltone

View profile
    • Like