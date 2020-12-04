Pyzata Chata - logo for restaurant

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We had the pleasure of preparing rebranding for the restaurant which serves Polish cuisine. The logo design is based on the previous rooster icon, which we have strongly refreshed and added a friendly font. How do you like it? You can see result on: www.pyzatachata.pl
Write at mpelinski@peltone.art
www.peltone.art