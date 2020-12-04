GoalGetters Samurai Community

This is another image I made for the goalgetters website, it shows the goalgetters community. A community of samurai and Onna-Bugeisha masters. Because when you're a goalgetter you are becoming a master.

This might be my favourite from this line of illustrations.

Want to know what they do? Go to their Website

Read about the design process on my website.

Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!

Press "L" if you like it.

My Portfolio | Behance

By Mathijs Boogaert

For Tyse Design Agency