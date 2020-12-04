🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
GoalGetters Samurai Community
This is another image I made for the goalgetters website, it shows the goalgetters community. A community of samurai and Onna-Bugeisha masters. Because when you're a goalgetter you are becoming a master.
This might be my favourite from this line of illustrations.
Want to know what they do? Go to their Website
Read about the design process on my website.
My Portfolio | Behance
By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency