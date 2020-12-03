meal plan 1/2

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbble! 👋🏼
So excited to join a community with such talented people!
Here's a shot of a conceptual cookbook + meal plan + shopping list app I've been working on.
I'm always happy to receive feedback and critique, thanks for checking it out! 😄