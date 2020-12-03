Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hannah Baradic

meal plan 1/2

Hey Dribbble! 👋🏼
So excited to join a community with such talented people!
Here's a shot of a conceptual cookbook + meal plan + shopping list app I've been working on.

I'm always happy to receive feedback and critique, thanks for checking it out! 😄

Posted on Dec 3, 2020
Hey, I'm a visual designer with a background in Psychology.
