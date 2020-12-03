Nan Wanitchaya

Wisekids - AR Storytelling Application

This is an example screen of my UX/UI case study.
This app encourages kids of childhood years old to practice their reading skills by using AR to create an interactive reading experience that instills in children a passion.

Posted on Dec 3, 2020
