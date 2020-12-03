The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it going, friends? We’re here with a new shot: a taxi app 🤙

🚕 On the left screen there’s a map of the city, the users can map a route, choose a ride and a method of payment. On the right screen you can see the finished ride – the driver, car model and rating. Users can tip drivers and get bonuses for achievements.

🧩 The core colors are green and blue — they release tension and make the interface easier to use. Also they are not too bright, which makes users calm.

🍟 The coolest feature of this app is that users can get bonuses for achievements. For example, if a user tips drivers 5 times, the user can get McDonald’s wings.

Created by Eugene Khalturin

